Ohio Environmental Group Credits Obama for Gas Emission Reduction, Not Trump

The Trump Administration is touting a new report that shows a decrease in greenhouse gas emissions nationwide. But Ohio environmental advocates say the celebration will be short-lived because of President Trump’s new policies.

The U.S. EPA said greenhouse gas emissions went down almost 3 percent last year compared to 2016, and large power plant emissions fell by 4.5 percent. The Trump Administration said this is due to new technologies in the private sector and backing off of government regulations.

But Frank Szollosi of the National Wildlife Federation said these drops are the direct result of Obama-era policies.

“It’s nice of the Trump Administration to point out that emission reduction can result in robust climate change policy, and I would hope that they acknowledge that and give up their efforts to pursue policies that would drive emissions back up,” he said.

He added that this should further incentivize Ohio to encourage clean and renewable energy development.