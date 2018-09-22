© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

AEP Ohio Announces Commitment to Renewable Energy

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published September 22, 2018 at 9:29 AM EDT
Photo of solar panels
SERGEY EDENTOD
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

AEP Ohio has announced a commitment to eventually double wind and solar generation in Ohio. Supporters say the plan sends a signal around the country to clean energy companies.

AEP Ohio’s proposal is the next step in their plan to move away from coal power.

Neil Waggoner is with the Sierra Club, which agreed to support the plan in 2015. Waggoner says AEP’s project and the state’s renewable energy standards are a signal to solar and wind developers. 

“If we just get out of our own way we’re gonna see more commitments like what AEP is trying to do and we’re gonna see Ohio clean energy just really take off," Waggoner said. 

Ohio lawmakers have tried repealing the standards mandating wind and solar power. A bill to change those standards could come up again after the November election.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
