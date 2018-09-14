© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Florence Expected to Have Minimal Impact on Ohio

Published September 14, 2018 at 10:26 PM EDT
NOAA.jpg
NOAA
/
STARR
Hurricane Florence hits South Carolina

Hurricane Florence should have minimal effect on Ohio.
 
The storm hit South Carolina Wednesday with winds of 100 miles per hour. It is slowly traveling over the state. It is supposed to swing north toward Ohio early next week. 
University of Akron geosciences professor David Steer says that by the time the storm reaches Ohio it won’t look like anything like a hurricane. 
 
“So, we would expect to get maybe similar to the subtropical low that recently went through here. Some gusty winds and heavier than normal rain, but I don’t think by the time it gets to us it probably won’t be…I don’t think it will be anything worse than what we’ve seen these past few weeks.”  

 
Steer says the last time Ohio saw major hurricane damage was from the storm Hurricane Agnis back in June 1972.
 

Tags

Environment & EnergyHurricane FlorenceDavid SteerHurricane AgnisTropical Storm FlorenceSouth Carolina
Related Content