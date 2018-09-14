Florence Expected to Have Minimal Impact on Ohio

Hurricane Florence should have minimal effect on Ohio.



The storm hit South Carolina Wednesday with winds of 100 miles per hour. It is slowly traveling over the state. It is supposed to swing north toward Ohio early next week.

University of Akron geosciences professor David Steer says that by the time the storm reaches Ohio it won’t look like anything like a hurricane.



“So, we would expect to get maybe similar to the subtropical low that recently went through here. Some gusty winds and heavier than normal rain, but I don’t think by the time it gets to us it probably won’t be…I don’t think it will be anything worse than what we’ve seen these past few weeks.”



Steer says the last time Ohio saw major hurricane damage was from the storm Hurricane Agnis back in June 1972.



