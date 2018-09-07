© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Lake Erie Wind Farm Developers to Take Case to Columbus

WKSU | By Sarah Taylor
Published September 7, 2018 at 5:30 PM EDT
1 of 2
The wind farm would include six turbines located in Lake Erie about ten miles from the shore.
2 of 2
David P. Karpinski is vice president of operations for the Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation.
DAVID P. KARPINSKI

Developers planning a power-generating wind farm in Lake Erie are preparing to take their case to Columbus later this month.

Lake Erie Energy Development Corporation-or LEEDCo—wants to erect six wind turbines in the lake, ten miles offshore. The turbines would generate enough electricity to power 7,000 homes.   

But staff at the Ohio Power Siting Board wants strict regulations on the turbines to protect wildlife, including bats and birds. LEEDCo Vice President Dave Karpinski says their requirements would sink the project financially. The two sides negotiated unsuccessfully this summer. 

“The fact that we couldn’t come to an agreement after discussing it was disappointing,” Karpinski said. “But we think we have a really good case and we’re prepared to make our arguments at the OPSB proceedings and let the board make the final determination.”

A hearing is set for September 24 in Columbus. Karpinski says it could be January before a final decision is made.

