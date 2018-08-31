© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

First Energy to Close Ohio Coal Plant

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published August 31, 2018 at 7:19 PM EDT
photo of coal plant
Andy Chow
/
Statehouse
W.H. Sammis Plant in Stratton, OH

First Energy Solutions blames the current energy market for its decision to shutter its Ohio coal plant in Ohio within the next four years. 
 
Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports it seems to be the final chapter in First Energy’s struggle to keep its coal plants operational.
After years of seeking subsidies and so-called bailouts, the utility will be closing the Sammis plant in Jefferson County.

The plant generates nearly 1,500 megawatts of power. An average home uses less than a megawatt a month.
 
Dan Sawmiller with the Natural Resources Defense Council said it’s becoming too costly to keep generating coal power.
 
“You’re seeing some utilities trying to cling onto coal, and it’s not paying off for them so it’s only a matter of time that these transitions happen for these other utilities,” he said.
 
Earlier this year, First Energy made plans to close its nuclear plants as well. The utility does leave the door open for changes in case the federal government intervenes with policies that save the plants.
 

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
