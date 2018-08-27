© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Mustard Seed Market Plans to Phase Out Plastic Bags

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published August 27, 2018 at 7:35 PM EDT
photo of Mustard Seed Market Highland Square
KABIR BHATIA
/
WKSU
Mustard Seed Market President Phil Nabors says his three locations are phasing out plastic bags, but he says the bigger issue is the plastic packaging used for the products the stores sell.

One of the largest supermarket chains in the country is phasing out plastic bags. And at least one Northeast Ohio grocer is moving toward the same thing.

Cincinnati-based Kroger said it will phase out the bags starting next year to reduce waste and encourage customers to bring reusable bags.

Phillip Nabors is president of Mustard Seed Market, with three locations in Northeast Ohio. He said the stores are planning to use their current stock of plastic bags and, after that, switch to paper.

“The reusable bags are clearly the best way to do it. But this whole issue, it doesn’t get instantly cured because supermarkets quit having plastic bags. There’s still a tremendous amount of packaging that’s in the system that is a problem,” he said.

Nabors cited the packaging that products are sold in and said he foresees reusable containers as being one possible solution in the future.

Tags

Environment & EnergyMustard Seed MarketPhillip Naborsmicroplasticsplastic bags
Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
See stories by Kabir Bhatia
Related Content