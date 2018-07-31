© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Ohio Craft Breweries Advocate for Clean Water

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 31, 2018 at 7:36 PM EDT
photo of craft brewery
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Most microbreweries need 5 to 7 gallons of water to make 1 gallon of beer.

A growing industry in Ohio is calling on local, state, and federal officials to take a serious look at water quality issues. Craft brewery owners say their businesses completely hinge on safe drinking water.

Several craft beer companies gathered at Land Grant Brewing in Columbus to urge government leaders for help in protecting the waterways.

As Colin Vent with Seventh Son Brewing explained, most microbreweries need about 5 to 7 gallons of water in order to produce 1 gallon of beer.

“We’re all really small," he said. "We don’t have the infrastructure, the space and the money to have our own, on-site nitrate cleanup and leach fields and so on and so forth so we’re completely at the mercy of municipal water."

The group hasn’t taken an official stance on Gov. John Kasich’s new farming regulations to reduce chemical runoff into the Lake Erie watershed, but it is for a comprehensive approach to clean water initiatives.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
