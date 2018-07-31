Cleveland to Fine Residents for Improper Recycling

Cleveland residents who don't follow the rules for recycling will be fined starting Wednesday.

Diane Bickett is the Executive Director of the Cuyahoga County Solid Waste District, which provides information on the do’s and don’ts of recycling. She said the entire county is dealing with issues related to improper recycling.

“What we hear from the facilities that have to sort this material out is about one in every four items that people throw in their recycling carts are not recyclable. That material has to be sorted out and landfilled and that costs money,” Bickett said.

Items that should be recycled include clean metal cans, cartons, paper, cardboard, glass bottles and plastic jugs, she said.