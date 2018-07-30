© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Agriculture Group Shows Support for Some of Kasich's Lake Erie Regulations

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published July 30, 2018 at 7:31 PM EDT
photo of Ohio farmland
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
The Ohio Farmers Union is supporting some of Gov. John Kasich's proposals to regulate farms in an effort to help clean Lake Erie.

A large agriculture group is fighting Gov. John Kasich’s proposals that are meant to clean Lake Erie through farming regulations. Kasich wants to set rules on fertilizer and manure on farmland. But not all farmers are against the proposal.

The Ohio Farmers Union says the state needs to implement sensible, science-based regulations in order to keep chemicals from flowing off farmland and into the waterways.

Joe Logan is president of the group that represents about 4,000 farm families. 

“I think history has shown us that we can invest tens of millions of dollars in voluntary practices, and they are helpful, but they don’t get us to the finish line,” he said.

Logan agrees with Kasich’s goal of reducing phosphorus in Lake Erie by 40 percent.

The Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, a much larger organization that additionally represents large-scale farms, has been fighting Kasich’s proposal, calling it a government overreach.

Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
