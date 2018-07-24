© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Summit Metro Parks Receives Grant to Restore Valley View Water and Land

Published July 24, 2018 at 9:33 PM EDT
Photo of Summit Metro Parks
Summit Metro Parks
Money from a recent grant will help Summit Metroparks improve water quality and flood plains.

Summit Metro Parks will use money from a recent grant to improve water quality for a section of the Cuyahoga River in its newly acquired Valley View property.

The $370,000 grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and the Great Lakes Commission will also help to restore flood plains in the area.

Metro Parks Chief of Conservation Mike Johnson said this is a major step towards making the water more accessible for visitors.

“One of the points of doing this is so people can recreate, and we do envision a future where people have better access to the water for fishing, shore fishing, but as well as boating, kayaks and canoeing,” he said.

The money will mostly be used for design and engineering, according to Johnson.

The parks acquired the Valley View land, a former golf course, in 2016. Once restored, the land will connect three area Metro Parks.

Tags

Environment & EnergySummit Metro ParksValley ViewMike JohnsonNational Oceanic and Atmospheric AdministrationGreat Lakes Commission
Related Content