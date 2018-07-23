© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Ohio Sens. Portman, Brown Support 'Restore Our Parks' Bill

WKSU | By Kabir Bhatia
Published July 23, 2018 at 4:56 AM EDT
photo of Rob Portman, Craig Kenkel
CUYAHOGA VALLEY NATIONAL PARK
Ohio Sen. Rob Portman (right) and Cuyahoga Valley National Park Superintendent Craig Kenkel toured the CVNP on Saturday to look at some of the areas needing maintenance.

Ohio’s Republican Senator, Rob Portman, was in the Cuyahoga Valley National Park over the weekend to highlight some of the maintenance that could be addressed by a bill before the Senate.

The “Restore Our Parks” Bill was introduced by Portman last month to address nearly $12 billion in long-delayed maintenance projects in the national parks.  In Northeast Ohio, Cuyahoga Valley National Park needs about $45 million for infrastructure improvements to sites such as the Station Road Bridge as well as trails and railroads throughout the system.

Seven other National Parks Service sites in Ohio need an estimated $55 million in deferred maintenance.

If passed, the measure would establish a restoration fund using existing revenue the government receives from on and offshore energy development.

Sen. Portman has bipartisan support for the bill, including Ohio’s other Senator, Democrat Sherrod Brown.

Kabir Bhatia
Kabir Bhatia joined WKSU as a Reporter/Producer and weekend host in 2010.  He received his Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Kent State University.  While a Kent student, Bhatia served as a WKSU student assistant, working in the newsroom and for production.
