A Newborn with a Very Long Neck is Expected Soon in Port Clinton

Ohio’s newest zoo is anticipating a new arrival. Macy the giraffe at the Watering Hole Safari and Water Park built by the owner of Monsoon Lagoon in Port Clinton is adding to the herd.

Credit Watering Hole Safari and Water Park website / Watering Hole Safari and Water Park website Monsoon Water Park is transitioning into Water Hole Safari & Water Park

Watering Hole Safari & Water Park is a walking zoo that opened just last year. Owner Bill Coburn says Macy is the youngest of three giraffes there and is expecting her calf in July or August.

Starting this week, a live “giraffe-cam” will follow her progress on the zoo webpage until birthing time, which Coburn says will be handled on site.

“We have our vet on standby. The baby will be about 80 pounds, 60 to 80.”

He says the zoo staff is holding a baby shower for Macy Sunday,

“We’re very excited about her. And this Thursday is National Giraffe Day, so that’s a good day to come out and see her.”

Macy’s delivery is coming at the end of a long pregnancy. The typical gestation period for a giraffe is 400-to-450 days.