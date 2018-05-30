Ohio Could Lose $25 Billion in Investments Unless it Embraces Alternative Energy

A study is urging Ohio leaders and policymakers to support clean and alternative energy before it’s too late. One researcher says there’s a ticking clock on the economic benefit the state could harness.

The report lays out five ways Ohio should embrace clean energy, includign attracting clean energy-focused corporations, evolving transportation toward electric vehicles and modernizing the power grid.

If these aspects are implemented, the report says Ohio could tap into $25 billion in future investments.

Asa Hopkins is a researcher with Synapse Energy Economics, which was hired to do the report. He says Ohio must position itself as a pro-clean energy state now as businesses look to develop the next wave of new technology.

“Companies are going to make those decisions on where to make those investments over the next few years, and Ohio will be in the first fight of that or it won’t,” Hopkins said.

Hopkins says Ohio is uniquely positioned because of its existing manufacturing industry.