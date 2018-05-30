© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

Conservative Group Says Ohio Should Not Force Clean Energy

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 30, 2018 at 4:45 PM EDT
photo of Statehouse
DAN KONIK
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU
Lawmakers are currently considering weakening energy mandates.

A conservative think tank is responding to a new report urging the state to invest in clean energy, saying the industry is evolving and could be a good investment, but that doesn’t mean it needs to be propped up by government.

The Buckeye Institute says the state should not pick winners and losers by carving out special policies for alternative resources.

A recent report says Ohio could capitalize on $25 billion in investments if it embraces clean energy. But as the institute’s Greg Lawson argues, these government policies might dole out credits or incentives to companies that already want to invest in clean energy.

“You don’t need government putting their finger on the scales there because people will make decisions. They may not make the decisions in a time frame that certain companies and certain special-interests want but it will eventually happen,” he said.

The report did not name specific policies to support. However, the state’s renewable energy mandates have been at the center of debate. Lawmakers are considering weakening those standards again.

Environment & EnergyBuckeye InstituteGreg Lawsonenergy mandatesClean Energy PlanOhio renewable energy standards
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
