Proposal for Bobcat Trapping Season is Indefinitely Postponed

Animal advocates are applauding the state’s decision to postpone a proposed trapping season for bobcats. The state Wildlife Council voted 6-1 Thursday to put the proposal on an indefinite hold.

Corey Roscoe with the U.S. Humane Society applauds the decision. She says the science does not back up harvesting bobcats.

“Bobcats were only removed from Ohio’s endangered and threatened species list less than four years ago, so this proposal seems premature given that the full population study of bobcats has not been concluded yet.”

Roscoe also says public comments and emails to the state show Ohioans are overwhelmingly opposed to the trapping season.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources did not return a request for comment.