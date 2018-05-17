© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Plans for Ohio's Only New Coal Plant Are Scrapped

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 17, 2018 at 10:16 PM EDT
photo of coal
PATTY CHAN
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

After years in limbo, a plan to construct a new coal plant has been scrapped. That leaves Ohio without any proposals for new coal-power generation. Environmental groups see this as a critical turning point.

Since the early 2000s, the Lima energy plant has been on again and off again. But now the company behind the project is officially bowing out.

Neil Waggoner with the Beyond Coal campaign says it’s clear coal is near its end.

“We see there are no coal plants under consideration to be built. The current coal plants that are already in the state are struggling to be economic and are in a number of cases, seeking customer-funded bailouts,” Waggoner said.

Utilities have pleaded with lawmakers to help subsidize their financially struggling coal plants, saying it’s an important resource that helps diversify the grid.

Tags

Environment & EnergyLima Energy plantBeyond Coalcoalpower plantsCoal-fired power plants
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
Related Content