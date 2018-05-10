Northern Ohio Congresswoman Pushes for Solutions in Communities of Closing Power Plants

Congresswoman Marcy Kaptur is pushing for relief in communities affected by nuclear plant closings.

Kaptur introduced her bill this week to create a Department of Energy program that would provide funding to local governments impacted by the closings.

Kaptur mentions the Davis Besse power plant In Ottawa County, which is expected to shut down in 2020.

She says the closings of nuclear plants will cost communities jobs and tax money and cost the nation a needed source of power. She also says she plans to fight to keep them operating.

“Let me be clear. We do not wish to give up on Davis-Besse nor should we give up on other nuclear power plants around our country.”

First Energy is also closing Ohio’s other nuclear power plant, Perry in Lake County.