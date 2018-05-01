Rent-a-Backpack Startup Provides Gear for New Adventurers

The goal of a new startup in Northeast Ohio is to provide adventurers with everything they need for a weekend getaway, ready to go in a backpack.

Jennifer Owens of Brunswick is the founder of CampRents, which will ship you the backpack with necessary items like blankets, water filters and tents.

Owens was inspired on a “bucket list” trip to Yosemite, when she had to buy a bunch of new supplies.

She says lack of experience is always a big obstacle for new backpackers, and having the right gear helps with that.

“People should be able to go out and experience their own country, wherever that is, and gear really shouldn’t be a problem. So I’d like to be able to reduce that threshold.”

This is Owens’s first startup venture.

CampRents is also partnering with local charities to help kids get outside this summer.