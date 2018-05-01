© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy
The Entrepreneur Beat
The Entrepreneurship Beat is produced with generous support from the Burton D. Morgan Foundation. Burton D. Morgan Foundation champions the entrepreneurial spirit, contributes to a robust entrepreneurial ecosystem, and leads in the burgeoning field of entrepreneurship education.

Rent-a-Backpack Startup Provides Gear for New Adventurers

WKSU | By Kellie Nock
Published May 1, 2018 at 7:22 PM EDT
CampRents3.png

The goal of a new startup in Northeast Ohio is to provide adventurers with everything they need for a weekend getaway, ready to go in a backpack.

Jennifer Owens of Brunswick is the founder of CampRents, which will ship you the backpack with necessary items like blankets, water filters and tents.

Owens was inspired on a “bucket list” trip to Yosemite, when she had to buy a bunch of new supplies.

She says lack of experience is always a big obstacle for new backpackers, and having the right gear helps with that.

“People should be able to go out and experience their own country, wherever that is, and gear really shouldn’t be a problem. So I’d like to be able to reduce that threshold.”

This is Owens’s first startup venture.

CampRents is also partnering with local charities to help kids get outside this summer.

Kellie Nock
Kellie Nock is freelance journalist who has previously interned with WKSU. As an intern, her focus of stories were centered around entrepreneurship in Northeast Ohio. She graduated from Kent State University in 2018 with a Bachelor's degree in journalism. As a student, she wrote for various student media and hosted radio shows through the university's radio station. 
