Environment & Energy
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Last-Minute Decision Puts Youngstown's Anti-Fracking Measure Back on the Ballot

Published April 26, 2018 at 6:03 PM EDT
Actiivist Lynn Anderson
YouTube

The Ohio Supreme Court now says a local anti-fracking measure that was taken off the May 8th primary ballot in Youngstown must be put back on.  The court’s ruling two weeks before the election -- and after early voting had begun -- creates some problems.  

Deputy Mahoning County Board of Elections Director Thomas McCabe says the board placed a call to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office immediately after the decision for guidance on what to do. 

“We’ve been advised to send a supplemental ballot with just that issue to every voter that has cast a ballot in Youngstown so far.” 

Lynn Anderson of the Youngstown Bills of Rights Committee, the group that brought the case, says the lateness of the decision puts them in a bind too, campaign-wise.

“We’re very, very happy they decided the right way.  That’s wonderful.  But thirteen days?  Really?”

She says it means the measure, which has lost six times -- but by a smaller margin in each successive election -- will likely lose again. But she says the court decision means an eighth attempt is possible and probable because of the steady progress with attracting voters. 

