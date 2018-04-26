Last-Minute Decision Puts Youngstown's Anti-Fracking Measure Back on the Ballot

The Ohio Supreme Court now says a local anti-fracking measure that was taken off the May 8th primary ballot in Youngstown must be put back on. The court’s ruling two weeks before the election -- and after early voting had begun -- creates some problems.

Deputy Mahoning County Board of Elections Director Thomas McCabe says the board placed a call to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office immediately after the decision for guidance on what to do.

“We’ve been advised to send a supplemental ballot with just that issue to every voter that has cast a ballot in Youngstown so far.”

Lynn Anderson of the Youngstown Bills of Rights Committee, the group that brought the case, says the lateness of the decision puts them in a bind too, campaign-wise.

“We’re very, very happy they decided the right way. That’s wonderful. But thirteen days? Really?”

She says it means the measure, which has lost six times -- but by a smaller margin in each successive election -- will likely lose again. But she says the court decision means an eighth attempt is possible and probable because of the steady progress with attracting voters.