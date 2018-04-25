© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

The Timetable for FirstEnergy to Shutter its Nuclear Plants Begins in May 2020

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published April 25, 2018 at 6:03 PM EDT
Perry Nuclear Plant
Jerry Sharp
/
Shutterstock
FirstEnergy says without a bailout, it will have to close the Perry Nuclear Power plant and its sister plant, Davis Besse, along Lake Erie, as well as a nuclear plant in Pennsylvania.

The owner of Ohio’s nuclear plants has taken the next step in its plans to shut down those facilities as part of its bankruptcy filing. But FirstEnergy says there’s still time to reverse course.

FirstEnergy Solutions, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy that manages the company's power generation, has sent a letter to the Nuclear Regulatory Commission saying that it plans to start shutting down the Davis Besse and Perry plants -- as well as one in Pennsylvania -- by May 2020.

The company says it can no longer operate the plants without financial help.

FirstEnergy has been pushing state lawmakers to allow for rate increases on electric bills. Opponents say that would be a bailout for a utility that made bad investments.

FirstEnergy is also requesting the Department of Energy to intervene using the Federal Power Act. The utility argues that this is necessary for fuel security and diversity.

Tags

Environment & EnergyFirstEnergy SolutionsPerry Nuclear Power PlantFederal Power ActDepartment of EnergyNuclear Regulatory Commission
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
See stories by Andy Chow
