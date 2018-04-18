New State of the Air Report Shows Mixed Results in Ohio

The American Lung Association's 19th annual “State of the Air” report shows Cleveland with the 10th -worst year-round particle air pollution, and downgraded Summit County's air rating from an A to a B for ozone.

Ken Fletcher is the director of advocacy for the American Lung Association in Ohio. He says that in most parts of the state, there wasn’t much change in air quality from the year before, but there were some exceptions.

“We definitely need to do a much better job and clean up that particle pollution. We also have too many high-ozone days, too; we’re getting an F in that category. So Cleveland, even though progress has been made, there’s still work to be done, it still is unhealthy,” said Fletcher.

This year’s report found that nearly 140 million Americans lived in counties with “unhealthful levels of either ozone of particle pollution.”