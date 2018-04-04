© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Cleveland Approves a Deal to Lower Residents' Electric Bills

Published April 4, 2018 at 5:50 PM EDT
Photo of the Illuminating Company
The Illuminating Company
The deal is expected to lower costs for residents and small businesses.

Cleveland residents who are customers of The Cleveland Electric Illuminating Company will receive their electricity from a new supplier in June, meaning cheaper rates.

Cleveland City Council approved a deal this week with the Northeast Ohio Public Energy Council, an energy aggregator commonly known as NOPEC.

Matt Gray is the chief of Cleveland’s Office of Sustainability. He says the agreement will lower rates for the 50,000 residents and 7,000 small businesses eligible for the program.

“Essentially, there’s three goals with the program: One is the lower cost, and really more predictability for Cleveland citizens in terms of their energy prices. Two, supporting renewable energy, clean energy development. And then three, kind of creating a good overall program for residents and the energy they get.”

Gray says the program will fix rates for two years, though residents will can opt out.

Tags

Environment & EnergyNOPECThe Cleveland Electric Illuminating CompanyElectric billsMatt Gray
Related Content