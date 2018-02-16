Perry School Superintendent Rallies Behind Nuclear Power Plant

Supporters of the Perry Nuclear Power Plant are holding a rally tomorrow (Saturday) in an attempt to keep the plant operating.

FirstEnergy has been looking to get out of the nuclear power generating business because of competition from newer and cheaper natural gas plants.

Jack Thompson, the superintendent for the Perry school system, is one of the organizers of the rally. He hopes to generate support for the plant, which brings in millions of dollars of tax revenue to the county. Thompson hopes the experts and state officials addressing the rally will help better inform the community.

“We’re talking about 700 employees who have families, many of them veterans that, because of their particular skill set, are here in our community and surrounding area. Should that plant should close, (they) would probably have to relocate and no longer be a part of our community and region.”

The rally will be at 11 a.m. at Perry High School’s Goodwin Theatre.