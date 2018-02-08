© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Green and NEXUS Make Peace

Published February 8, 2018 at 9:15 AM EST
Green City Council chamber
Tim Rudell
/
WKSU
packed house for Green City Council meetng

Green City Council voted 4-3 Wednesday night to settle with the builders of the NEXUS natural gas pipeline. 

Justin Lianti
Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU
/
WKSU
Justin Lianti (center_

Council was split over pulling the plug on the fight against NEXUS and accepting a seven and a half million dollar settlement, but speakers in the public comment part of the council meeting were not. All but one criticized the deal, many on practical grounds.  Like Jane Karl of New Franklin.  “Do you have a safety net built in when you determine that they have lied to you, so that you can back out of this agreement? 

Or Justin Lianti of Green.  “The Mayor mentioned that this has never been about money.  But if we’re going to settle, it better be about a money.  And it better be about much more money than they’re offering.”

Council members chose not to answer the questions posed during the meeting.  They said they wanted to maximize the time available for citizen comment.

Tags

Environment & EnergyNEXUSnatural gas pipelineCity of Green
Related Content