Green City Council Reviews NEXUS Settlement Proposal

The City of Green had hoped to get the NEXUS natural gas pipeline routed elsewhere. However it is dropping its legal challenges to the project as part of a proposed settlement.

Credit CITY OF GREEN / CITY OF GREEN Green Mayor Gerard Neugebauer

Green has four lawsuits pending against NEXUS Gas Transmission, and won a temporary stay of pipeline work. But the litigation hasn’t been going well for the city and the stay was expected to be lifted. So, when NEXUS made a settlement offer, the city’s lawyers advised Mayor Gerard Neugebauer to take it.

Last night, he relayed the message and a summary of the deal to a special session of City Council: albeit reluctantly. “I had a sinking feeling in my stomach. I didn’t think it would come to this. It’s not something I want to do. It’s something I’m compelled to do.”

NEXUS is agreeing to give the city seven-and-a-half million dollars and says it will listen to residents’ concerns in exchange for the city dropping its legal actions. Council will vote tonight in another special session on whether to accept the proposal.