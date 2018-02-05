Ohio Joins Effort to Keep Invasive Species out of the Great Lakes

Ohio has partnered with two other states and the province of Ontario to develop a plan to block species of Asian carp from getting into the Great Lakes.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is proposing new barriers in the Chicago waterway, which connects to the lakes that include a lock and dam.

Rich Carter, head of the Fish Management group for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, says Asian carp filter out food sources, which could decrease native fish populations.

“Well game fish, and you know when I talk about game fish it’s the fish that anglers like to catch. So in Ohio specifically, it’s an $800 million sport fishery that would potentially be damaged. We have valuable walleye populations, yellow perch populations and bass populations, and then within the Great Lakes, the fishery is valued at $7 billion. So there really is a lot at stake.”

Carter says the barrier is set to be completed in 2025. Three species of invasive carp that are threatening the Great Lakes are Bighead, Silver and Black.