Environment & Energy
Balance of Power: The Politics, Policies and People
2018 was a big election year in Ohio.  Republicans held onto all five statewide executive offices including governor and super majorities in both the Ohio House and Senate.  But there were a few bright spots for Democrats, among them the reelection of U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and the election of two Democrats to the Ohio Supreme Court.With election 2018 over, the focus now shifts to governing. Stay connected with the latest on politics, policies and people making the decisions at all levels affecting your lives.

Other Democrats Say Kucinich's Fracking Plan Is Off-Base But Call for Ohio To Be A Better Watchdog

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published January 28, 2018 at 8:13 PM EST
fracking_protest_pix__credit_statehouse_news_bureau_.jpg
Statehouse News Bureau

One of the Democrats running for governor is calling for an end to oil and gas drilling in Ohio. While his four primary opponents aren’t embracing that idea, they agree that more needs to be done to protect the environment. 

Dennis Kucinich says he wants to use eminent domain to shut down fracking wells and initiate a class-action lawsuit to make fracking companies pay for damage to the environment.

“Those who have poisoned Ohio’s people and the land will be made to pay.”

Connie Pillich disagrees with Kucinich’s approach.

“It is rash. It is naïve. It will take years and will be marred with legal battles and taxpayers are going to have to pay those legal fees.”

Bill O’Neill also takes issue with Kucinich’s suggestion.

“Ending fracking is not the right answer, and initiating another class action lawsuit is clearly not the right answer.”

Joe Schiavoni says fracking is important to parts of Ohio but believes the state needs to be a better watchdog.

“You put a lot of emphasis on making sure you have people on the ground at ODNR and Ohio EPA."

And Richard Cordray agrees strict enforcement is key.

“As you know, Jo, when I was Ohio Attorney General, I prosecuted polluters who did not engage in responsible practices.”

Republicans dominate Ohio’s Legislature so if a Democrat is elected as governor, they’d have to work with conservatives who embrace fracking to make big changes.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau.
