Ohioans Brace for Bad Weather as Icy Storm Continues

State road crews have been out in force since before the storm started Friday.

Ohio Department of Transportation spokesman Matt Bruning says 1,300 snow plows and 3,000 employees were out working on roads before and as the snow and ice storm began. He says this kind of storm is the most difficult for ODOT.

“Ice and freezing rain is, by far, the toughest thing to deal with because it comes down in liquid form so a lot of what we put down on the highways simply washes off. So you’ve got to use a lot more salt to keep ahead of it to keep those roadways salted,” he said.

Many schools closed early Friday to get out ahead of the storm which hit at rush hour.