© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Improvements are in the Works for Doan Brook Next to the Cleveland Museum of Art

Published November 15, 2017 at 5:19 PM EST
doan_brook_project_rendering.jpg
Sasaki Associates and the Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art is partnering with the Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District on a $5 million project to realign Doan Brook, which runs along one side of the museum.

Kristen Buccier, the project manager for the Regional Sewer District, says this is about more than just stabilizing the bank of Doan Brook.

“And beyond that, on the left bank, the Cleveland Museum of Art will be doing a landscaping restoration project with some trails and incorporating some of the artistic elements into that to actually make it a meeting place for people.”

The Regional Sewer District will begin bank stabilization next summer. The work is expected to last one year. The museum’s landscaping project will start shortly after that.

Tags

Environment & EnergyCleveland Museum of ArtNortheast Ohio Regional Sewer DistrictDoan BrookKristen Buccier