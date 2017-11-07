Cleveland Looks to Washington for Funding to Stabilize Irishtown Bend

Local agencies trying to redevelop a stretch of land along the Cuyahoga River known as "Irishtown Bend" are looking to the federal government for help.

Jade Davis is spokesman for The Port of Cleveland, which recently applied for a federal infrastructure grant worth $11.5 million. He says the money is needed to stabilize the site, which has been crumbling into the river.

"You can see it with just the calving of rocks and things like that are sort of breaking off into the river, and we get periodic calls from ship captains about that."

The estimated cost to stabilize the site is around 28-million dollars. Davis says if the federal grant comes through, local development agencies will kick in an additional 10.5 million dollars.

A decision on the grant is expected by next spring. Until then, Davis says the Port and its partners will continue to look for other sources of funds.