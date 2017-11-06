Compressed Natural Gas Buses Come to Portage County

Portage County is about to join the growing list of Ohio locations using compressed natural gas to fuel part of its bus fleet.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU Kathrine Manning, PARTA's planning director expects more CNG business will be coming.

PARTA’s addition of CNG buses and a fueling station to support them is down to the delivery and construction phases.

Kathrine Manning is the transit agency’s director of planning. She says eight fixed route buses are on order, with the first coming in 2018.

Manning says the two-pump station will be done by summer and be open to the public and commercial vehicles converted to run on natural gas.

“We expect that we’ll see more conversion to CNG in Portage County and also bring in others from around the area to be fueling at our site.”

She says construction will start in the next few weeks.