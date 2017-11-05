North American Fuel-Cell Bus Conference Looks at the Technologies Green Future in Stark County

Buses without internal combustion engines have been the topic of discussion for the past two days at the North American Fuel Cell Bus Conference in Stark County.

Credit Tim Rudell / WKSU / WKSU SARTA CEO Kirt Conrad

Fuel-cell technology developers, investors, manufacturers and users have been in northeast Ohio this week to meet and talk about the future. The conference was held at the Kent State Stark Campus and wrapped up with a tour of the SARTA operating center in Canton. Kirt Conrad is executive director of SARTA, which now has seven fuel-dell buses.

"We are now the largest American-made fuel cell fleet in the country. We have one of the largest stations in the country also. And we have been awarded a second grant so the seven buses will be t13 by the end of next year.

Conrad says zero emissions bus use is coming on line in many places; and that’s accelerating since 12 of the world’s largest cities including Los Angeles committed to eliminating internal combustion power entirely from their bus fleets.