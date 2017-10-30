The Ohio EPA Reports No Immediate Threat Following Arco Dump Fire

The Ohio EPA says a fire at the illegal Arco dumpsite in East Cleveland over the weekend does not pose any immediate threat to residents in the surrounding area. The agency started monitoring air quality Saturday and reports improvement throughout the weekend.

Heidi Griesmer is a spokeswoman for the EPA.



“We believe there is no imminent danger or public health threat to local residents, but we do ask people to stay away from the site to allow fire personnel to perform their jobs without interference.”

Griesmer says that air monitoring will continue as long as needed due to remaining “hot spots” following the fire.

Earlier this year, the EPA shut down the Arco site following years of complaints over noise, odor and excessive debris. The agency is spending $6 million to clean up the site.