What Does Trump's Planned Clean-Power Pullback Mean for Ohio?

The U.S. EPA is trying to roll back one of the most sweeping regulations of carbon emissions. As Statehouse correspondent Andy Chow reports, opponents and supporters say this will have a big impact on Ohio.

It was one of Donald Trump’s biggest campaign rally cries when he was running for president -- ending what he called the “war on coal.” Now, his EPA director Scott Pruitt says that’s exactly what the administration is doing by rolling back the Clean Power Plan.

The two-year-old plan required power plants to reduce their carbon emissions. Each state had a different set of standards based on research by the Obama Administration before it implemented the plan.

Coal's turnaround

But Republican Rep. Andy Thompson, who represents a district where most of Ohio’s coal is mined, says the industry already faces many hurdles, such as the proliferation of natural gas and the market turning away from coal. So Thompson rsays adding government regulation was a step too far.

“The Obama Administration as a whole was, 'We don’t like coal, we don’t want more coal to be mined, we don’t want more coal to be burned.’ So in every way that they could, they made life difficult for the coal industry. This gives them at least a fair shake and an opportunity to see if coal can turn things around.”

This federal plan was crucial to curbing the cause of climate change, according to environmental groups. Melanie Houston is with the Ohio Environmental Council. “The Trump Administration has really just put the health, safety and security of all Ohioans really all of us at risk of from worsening air pollution that will result of this action.”

Houston argues that the country needs a nationwide standard for carbon emissions.

“To really set the bar and set the base for what actions these states need to take so states can go above and beyond, but the federal government needs to set that level playing field for all of the states.”

Pruitt has been a vocal opponent to the Clean Power Plan since before his post with the EPA. When he was Oklahoma’s attorney general, Pruitt sued the EPA to block the plan. Ohio joined that lawsuit. As Thompson put it, the state was looking into how it could comply with the plan, but "we didn’t want to put our neck in the noose. We didn’t want to somehow bless this process under duress, under stress and kind of a little bit under threat."

Sue-and-settle

Many environmental groups are threatening to sue if the EPA goes through with rolling back or repealing the plan. That’s something Thompson says has worked in the past but not this time.

“The sue-and-settle or the sue-and-don't-settle is something that the environmental left has been using for a long, long time.”

“Sue-and-settle” is an often-used conservative talking point. It suggests that the EPA would collude with environmental groups in order to settle lawsuits in an attempt to carry out policy they wanted anyway.

David Doniger with the Natural Resources Defense Council, says, "It ’s a made up conspiracy theory.”

He’s one of the leaders ready to take the EPA to court if they water down the Clean Power Plan. "The reason the government settles those cases is that if they litigate them they’d just lose.”

Doniger is confident opponents could win a legal argument because the U.S. EPA is obligated to protect the environment under the Clean Air Act.

Coal as good environmental stewards?

But Thompson counters that the coal industry gets a bad rap when it comes to climate issues.

“This notion that somehow it is still the wild west it’s not. They do an excellent job of dealing with environmental concerns and dealing with past environmental concerns.”