Ohio EPA Supports the Trump Administration's Rollback of Clean Power Rules

The Ohio EPA is welcoming word that U.S. EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt wants to repeal the national power plant emissions regulations written during the Obama Administration.

The Clean Power Plan never actually took effect because 28 states went to court to block it, arguing that it unfairly and illegally targeted coal-fired energy production. Ohio was among them as state EPA spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer explains.

“Ohio has not actively worked on the Clean Power Plan since it was stayed by the U.S. Supreme Court in February 2016. And we’ve never believed that the U.S. EPA had the authority to mandate the Clean Power Plan on our coal-fired utilities, and we have been vocal in our objections.”

The Pruitt announcement was that the U.S. EPA will propose a repeal of the rules as they are now written, then follow a process to determine if there will be a replacement.

Credit OHIO UNIVERSITY / OHIO UNIVERSITY Ohio EPA spokeswoman Heidi Griesmer says Ohio coal powered plants already were reducing emissions significantly without the federal rules.

Griesmer says Ohio power- plant emissions were being reduced in the state long before the 2014 regulations were proposed.

“Coal-fired power plants in Ohio have already invested billions in controlling emissions to protect public health in our state. Since 2000, there’s been a 36.7 percent reduction in carbon dioxide, a 92 percent reduction in sulfur dioxide, and at least a 65 percent reduction in nitrogen dioxide."