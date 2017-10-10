FirstEnergy Launches Online Retail Service

The Akron-based utility, FirstEnergy, has introduced an online retail outlet for its customers.

FirstEnergy’s Smart-Mart.com sells energy-saving lightbulbs, internet-enabled accessories and home improvement services.

Company spokesman Aaron Ruegg says the goal is to build a relationship with customers beyond the electric bill.

We want to offer not only products and services that we feel are important to adding comfort and convenience to our customers lives, but that are also cost affective and our product development team has done a lot of research to make sure we are offering not only the right products, but products at a price that makes sense for our customers.

Ruegg says some services are exclusive to SmartMart, which includes vetted contractors for home repairs.