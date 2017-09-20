© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment & Energy

Hundreds Are Expected To Discuss Algae Blooms, Microplastics and Other Challenges to the Great Lakes

WKSU | By Elizabeth Miller
Published September 20, 2017 at 7:15 PM EDT
pic8.jpg
WKSU

Next month, environmentalists from across the region will meet to discuss their biggest challenges in cleaning up  and protecting the Great Lakes.

Restoring wetlands, fish success stories, and the relationship between wildlife and microplastics will all be discussed at the conference hosted by the National Wildlife Federation’s Healing Our Waters Coalition.

The coalition consists of more than 145 groups. And more than 200 people involved in Great Lakes work are expected to gather in Buffalo for the three-day conference. A hot topic sis sure to be the algae blooms in western Lake Erie.

The National Wildlife Federation’s Gail Hesse says more can be done to reduce phosphorus, which triggers the toxic blooms.

“We have the targets for Lake Erie, and we have the individual tributary targets, such as for the mouth of the Maumee,” says Hesse. “We will be looking for how those targets could be incorporated into state water quality standards, which essentially govern how clean we manage our waters.”

The conference will also tackle some important issues within the Green movement – like attracting more minorities.

Great Lakes Today is a collaboration of ideastream, WBFO Buffalo and WXXI Rochester.

Tags

Environment & EnergyGreat Lakes TodayLake Eriealgae blooms
Related Content