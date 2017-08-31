Akron Energy Special Improvement District expands across Summit County

Summit County Council has voted to expand the Akron Energy Special Improvement District throughout the region.

The program gives area businesses, nonprofits and governments an incentive to make their buildings more energy efficient.

Summit County Executive chief of staff Jason Dodson says the expansion creates a new economic development tool for the region.

Through the Property Assessed Clean Energy Program, businesses can finance upgrades and repay them through an assessment against the property.

Coventry and Barberton will be the first communities to take advantage of the benefits under the expansion.