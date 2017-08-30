Ohio's Weather is Likely to Escape Most of the Impact of Harvey

Meteorologists are expecting Ohio won’t see much of an impact this weekend as the remnants of tropical storm Harvey makes its way north. Thomas Schmidlin from Kent State University says the rain is moving through the Tennessee Valley, which could bring some rain to Southern Ohio on Saturday.

But “Northern Ohio, it's going to depend whether showers even develop. There may not be much rain at all, for northern Ohio, but if there was any I would expect it to be less than an inch. And there could be an inch or two for Southern Ohio.”

Tuesday night, the storm made another landfall on the Louisiana coast after moving east back into the Gulf of Mexico.