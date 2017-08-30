© 2020 WKSU
Public Radio News for Northeast Ohio
Environment & Energy

Harvey Causes Ohio Gas Prices to Spike

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 30, 2017 at 7:52 PM EDT
photo of gas station sign
JO INGLES
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio 10 to 20 cents a gallon ecause of flooding in Texas.

The Ohio AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says some production has been halted or interrupted at some of the major refineries in Texas because of Hurricane Harvey. And she says the price of gas is ready to spike just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“When you look at the spot prices in the Chicago market, which we are tied to here in Ohio, they’re already indicating we could see prices up near that $2.50 a gallon mark.”

Schwind says the extent of damage or interruption at Texas refineries will determine future prices. If they're able to restore operations soon, prices should adjust again in mid to late September.

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
See stories by Jo Ingles
