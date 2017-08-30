Harvey Causes Ohio Gas Prices to Spike

If you need to fill up your car, you had better do it soon. Gas prices in Ohio 10 to 20 cents a gallon ecause of flooding in Texas.

The Ohio AAA’s Kimberly Schwind says some production has been halted or interrupted at some of the major refineries in Texas because of Hurricane Harvey. And she says the price of gas is ready to spike just in time for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

“When you look at the spot prices in the Chicago market, which we are tied to here in Ohio, they’re already indicating we could see prices up near that $2.50 a gallon mark.”

Schwind says the extent of damage or interruption at Texas refineries will determine future prices. If they're able to restore operations soon, prices should adjust again in mid to late September.