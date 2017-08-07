© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy
Opioids: Turning the Tide in the Crisis
It's an issue that's straining public and social resources.  What has become clear is that business as usual is not going to fix the problem.

BCI to Outsource Work Due to High Opioid Caseload

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published August 7, 2017 at 5:25 PM EDT
photo of BCI crime lab
BUREAU OF CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION/OHIO ATTORNEY GENERAL

Ohio’s opioid crisis is causing problems for the state’s crime lab. The Bureau of Criminal Investigation, which processes chemical evidence for cases throughout Ohio, is having a hard time getting everything done on a timely basis. So the lab has come up with a solution.

BCI Superintendent Tom Stickrath says the crime lab is not only handling more cases because of the opioid crisis, it’s also handling more complicated cases.

“We’ve been adding staff as we have recognized this issue over the last twelve months or so. We’ve been adding some equipment, adding some staff but we are also going to outsource some of this work.”

Strickrath says some work will be outsourced to some coroners' labs in Hamilton and Cuyahoga counties. He says the legislature gave BCI and other crime labs about $2 million to pay for this expanded effort.

Environment & EnergyBCITom Strickrathoutsourcingopioid crisisNEO opioid crisis
Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
