Conservation Group Buys Snow Lake, Surrounding Land

A conservation group is protecting the home of trumpeter swans, sandhill cranes and a rare species of fish.

The Nature Conservancy has purchased around 270 acres of Geauga County land in an area that includes wetlands and Snow Lake, which are remnants of the Ice Age. The new property is next to Lucia Nash Preserve, which is also protected by the conservancy.

Director of Protection Terry Seidel says linking the properties will allow the organization to better protect the species and habitats.

“You can have a property boundary that goes right through the middle of a wetland, for example, and the wetland is the same on one side as it is on the other. If you only own one side of a wetland, the other side is vulnerable to being destroyed or damaged.”

The organization is now surveying the land and hopes to open it to the public by next year.