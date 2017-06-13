Local Leaders Lobby to Save Ohio Nuclear Plants

Local leaders are urging state lawmakers to save Ohio’s nuclear plants in fear of the impact those shutdowns would have on their communities.

The state’s two nuclear plants could be on the verge of closing without a bailout bill currently in the state legislature.

Jamie Beier Grant is with the Ottawa County Improvement Corporation, the same county as the Davis-Besse Nuclear Plant. She says other cities, such as Zion, Illinois, saw big tax increases to make up for the loss of revenue from their nuclear plants.

“If we look at closing Davis-Besse and we look at the impact that that’s going to have on tax rates and services that are provided in our community, Ottawa County’s ability to attract new business is pretty much out the window.”

Opponents of the plan say subsidizing nuclear power would give an unfair advantage to a struggling energy source that couldn’t compete in the market.