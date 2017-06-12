Water Levels on the Great Lakes Expected to Stay High for the Summer

A new forecast of water levels across the Great Lakes could be bad news for those seeking relief from flooding.

At the beginning of the month, the US Army Corps of Engineers puts out a six month forecast for how high or low the lake levels are expected to be.

Their latest forecast predicts water across the Great Lakes will remain high for the duration of summer, and even into the fall.

According to a press release, a spox for the corps says these high levels are due to above average precipitation on the lakes, and that forecasted levels on Superior, Michigan-Huron, and Erie will be the highest since the 90s.

Lake Ontario levels will also remain high, after setting a record for highest average lake levels for the month of May.

