Environment & Energy

Ohio's Local Leaders Become Members of National Paris Deal Alliance

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published June 8, 2017 at 4:37 PM EDT
photo of Blue Creek wind farm turbine
ANDY CHOW
/
STATEHOUSE NEWS BUREAU

Several Ohio cities, colleges and universities are joining a nationwide alliance to create a show of force that they’re dedicated to fighting climate change.

The effort comes just days after President Trump announced plans for the U.S. to leave the Paris Climate Agreement.

The alliance in Ohio seems to stop at the local level.

The “We Are Still In” campaign includes officials from the city of Cincinnati, University of Dayton, Denison University, and Oberlin and Kenyon colleges. 

Dan Firger with the Bloomberg Philanthropies’ environment program says the coalition will send a message to the world.

“Our goal is to measure and quantify that climate impact with the rest of the world so that as the White House threatens to walk away from Paris, we can say loudly with one voice, ‘we’re all still in,” he said.

Gov. John Kasich has criticized President Donald Trump for leaving the Paris deal. But Kasich has not said if Ohio would join such an alliance.

Paris Climate AccordDan FirgerBloomberg PhilanthropiesOhio renewable energy standards
Andy Chow
Andy Chow is a general assignment state government reporter who focuses on environmental, energy, agriculture, and education-related issues. He started his journalism career as an associate producer with ABC 6/FOX 28 in Columbus before becoming a producer with WBNS 10TV.
