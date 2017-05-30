Fuel Sector Wants to Divvy Up the Volkswagon Settlement in Ohio

A sector of the advanced energy industry is calling on lawmakers to change a provision in the budget that would automatically throw $30 million into public transit projects.

The alternative fuels industry includes a broad spectrum of sources from natural gas to biofuels.

Sam Spofforth with Clean Fuels Ohio is urging lawmakers to consider every type of alternative transportation fuel when it decides how to dole out $30 million in settlement funds.

He says a budget proposal that earmarks it specifically for transit that reduces the most amount of emissions unfairly picks a winner.

“We think that school districts, local governments, transit agencies and even private fleets should be able to compete equally,” Spoforth says.

The money comes from a national settlement with Volkswagen which was caught cheating on federal emissions test.