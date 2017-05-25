Ohio Republicans Push Congress to End E-Check Pollution Regulations

The Ohio House has passed a resolution asking the federal government to consider alternatives to Ohio’s E-Check program. The program affects seven counties in Northeast Ohio and requires older vehicles to be checked for emissions with a free test every two years.

The resolution would call on Congress to amend the Federal Clean Air Act, which would allow the EPA to end E-check regulations.

Republican Rep. Anthony DeVitis of Green backs the resolution. He says his constituents are the reason.

“When you live in one of these seven E-check counties, you hear from your constituents on a regular basis, ‘when are you gonna get rid of E-check?’ So I think this is just an effort by one of the members to have the federal government take another look at it.”

DeVitis says while he supports good air quality in Ohio, he thinks the program negatively impacts lower-income families.

Vehicles that don’t pass the test must be repaired before re-testing.