Environment & Energy

Ohio EPA Slaps Company Behind The Rover Pipeline With A $430,000 Fine

WKSU | By Andy Chow
Published May 9, 2017 at 7:20 PM EDT
Rover pipeline cutting diagonally across most of Ohio.

A battle is brewing between a natural gas pipeline company and the state's top environmental regulators. The Ohio EPA is slapping the pipeline company with a big fine after it spilled millions of gallons of pollution. But that company is refusing to pay up.

Controversy around the pipeline increased when workers accidentally spilled millions of gallons of drilling mud into Stark County wetlands last month.

The Ohio EPA has issued more than a dozen violations and a $430,000 fine to the company constructing the Rover pipeline, which starts in east Ohio and cuts northwest.

The list of violations includes spilling millions of gallons of thick drilling mud into wetlands in three different counties.

State EPA Director Craig Butler says the pipeline company, Energy Transfer Partners, has been defiant.

“They have refused to enter into negotiation with us because they say the state of Ohio does not have the authority to issue this fine and/or penalty,” he said.

Rover's route

Energy Transfer Partners says it is  willing to work with the Ohio EPA, but argues their drilling permits go through a federal agency. 

