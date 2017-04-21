State of the Air Report Shows Improvements and Shortcomings in Ohio's Air Quality

A new report finds that air quality in certain parts of Northeast Ohio is improving steadily, despite rising particle pollution across the state.

The American Lung Association has released its 18th annual State of the Air report. It gives Summit County an A for ozone or smog pollution, and a B in short-term particle pollution. Cuyahoga County received an F and a C in those categories.

Despite some positive grades, the report finds the overall Cleveland-Akron-Canton region is still one of the worst in the country for year-round particle pollution.

Janice Nolan with the American Lung Association says there are a few things the state can do.

“Putting in place the steps that continue to clean up those power plants, that’s a huge source. Ohio still has a lot of those plants that need to get cleaned up. Having cleaner vehicles out there, so that school buses are cleaned up…if you can clean diesel school buses.”

The report examined four metro areas in Ohio including Cleveland, Columbus, Dayton and Cincinnati.