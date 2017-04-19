© 2020 WKSU
Environment & Energy

New Air Quality Report Shows Mixed Results For Ohio

WKSU | By Jo Ingles
Published April 19, 2017 at 9:05 PM EDT
photo of carbon emissions
JAMES KELLEY
/
SHUTTERSTOCK

A new report on air quality in Ohio has some good and bad news for the Buckeye State.

The American Lung Association’s Ken Fletcher says air quality in Ohio, in general, is improving. He says all cities have reduced pollution and smog. But he says there’s also some bad news in the organization’s latest air quality report.

“There’s still just far too many counties in Ohio that have failing grades, especially for ozone pollution.”

Fletcher says ozone pollution can lead to premature deaths, asthma attacks, lung problems, cancer and heart attacks. And he says Cuyahoga, Butler, Clark, Hamilton and Franklin counties are among those getting failing grades when it comes to ozone pollution. He also says he’s worried about what he calls an attack on clean air protections at the federal level. 

Jo Ingles
Jo Ingles is a professional journalist who covers politics and Ohio government for the Ohio Public Radio and Television for the Ohio Public Radio and Television Statehouse News Bureau. She reports on issues of importance to Ohioans including education, legislation, politics, and life and death issues such as capital punishment. Jo started her career in Louisville, Kentucky in the mid 80’s when she helped produce a televised presidential debate for ABC News, worked for a creative services company and served as a general assignment report for a commercial radio station. In 1989, she returned back to her native Ohio to work at the WOSU Stations in Columbus where she began a long resume in public radio.
